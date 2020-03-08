‘She’s messed up:’ Family of 15-year-old brutally beaten, robbed speak out; 5 of 18 charged

CROWN HEIGHTS, N.Y. — Family of a 15-year-old girl who was brutally beaten and robbed in Brooklyn spoke out Saturday, March 7 as police said several of the attackers turned themselves in.

“My granddaughter, her spirits are broke,” said Pamela Thompson, victim’s grandmother.

Thompson described her granddaughter’s injuries in the wake of the gang-style attack on Thursday, March 5 on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.

“She has a concussion,” said Thompson. “She has a lot of bruises, you know, but she will be all right, but not right now. She is messed up, mentally messed up.”

Police said a large group of teenage boys seen in surveillance video repeatedly punched and kicked the girl until she was unconscious. They then took her Air Jordans off her feet before they stole her cellphone and debit card.

“I talked to downtown police plaza, and they said it’s 18 young men of interest — 18 young men of interest on this incident,” said Robert Cornegy, New York City councilman.

Community activists joined the victim’s family Saturday to denounce the attack.

Police said five of the attackers, ages 14 to 17, turned themselves in on Friday, March 6.

“I’m not a proponent of our young people being in jail, but at the end of the day, they need to atone for the criminality committed on this corner,” said Tony Herbert, activist and uncle of the victim.

With police looking into a possible motive for the brutal attack, the victim’s family maintained she did nothing to provoke it.

A witness named June said when she noticed the attack, she and another man did their best to stop it.

“We said, ‘Get off her — get off,'” said Jone. “I run to them. I tell them, ‘Get off her.’ I scream until I lost my voice.”

The five teenagers in custody were charged with gang assault and robbery. Herbert said one of the boy’s mothers wanted to apologize and pay for the stolen sneakers.