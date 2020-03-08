Women ‘celebrate equality’ with ax throwing in Milwaukee on International Women’s Day

MILWAUKEE — Never underestimate a woman with an ax. At the NorthSouth Club on Pittsburgh Avenue near Barclay Street in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, March 8, they knocked out stereotypes and targeted camaraderie and equality.

“We really wanted to do something to embrace empowering women,” said Gabrielle Barriere, the marketing manager of NorthSouth Club.

On International Women’s Day, officials at the Walker’s Point ax-throwing bar wanted to create a gender-equal world.

“When they try and hit a bullseye, they are full of confidence,” Barriere said.

Many women stepped out of their comfort zone and into the cage on Sunday.

On a day meant to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, and broader preceptions, this year’s theme was, “Each for Equal.”

“It hasn’t always been equal for men and women, so it really just helps celebrate equality; empowering the growth women have made,” Carina Salvadori said.

She came out for the unique event.

“To help women across the globe have a little bit more rights, and freedom, and progress, and be able to get education and rights like voting,” Salvadori said.

It was an opportunity to celebrate women’s achievements while also bringing awareness to obstacles still present.