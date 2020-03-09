× 61-year-old man dies in snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin

ANTIGO — A 61-year-old man has died in a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.

Officers from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7 in the Township of Upham near Typner Lake Road.

Authorities said the victim was operating a snowmobile on a public trail behind a friend. When the friend realized the man was not behind him anymore, they turned around and found the man deceased from striking a tree.

Authorities are withholding the name of the victim until his family is notified.