× ‘Altercation ended within minutes:’ Milwaukee Co. Zoo releases statement after ‘scary’ fight

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo on Monday, March 9 released a statement following an altercation that occurred in the zoo’s front entrance on Saturday, March 7.

Several teens pushed, shoved and threw punches, jumping into a fight inside the main entryway of the zoo. Witnesses, who asked not to be named, told FOX6 News that it started between two young women. The fight quickly grew to about 10 people involved.

Zoo security stepped in, according to visitors. Deputies from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office arrived moments later, around 4 p.m. They say some of the juveniles involved in the fight left before authorities arrived and that no arrests were made.

“People started to jump in, one by one,” a witness said. “It was a lot of chaotic going on, people looking for their friends and family after the fight, making sure everyone was safe. It was just kind of scary.”

The Milwaukee County Zoo releases statement:

“On Saturday, March 7, at approximately 4 p.m., a small altercation occurred in the Milwaukee County Zoo’s front entrance building. Within moments, the Zoo’s on-duty Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to intervene. On-site Zoo security personnel also responded, in addition to four Milwaukee County Sheriff squads. The altercation ended within minutes, and shortly therafter the scene cleared. The Zoo closed at its normal time of 4:30 p.m. The case has been turned over to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office for investigation. The Milwaukee County Zoo staff assesses its security procedures on a regular basis to address any necessary refinements.”