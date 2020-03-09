× Charlie Wilson, KC and The Sunshine Band to perform at BMO Harris Pavilion during Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials on Monday, March 9 announced more headliners for the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite. Charlie Wilson will perform Thursday, July 2 and KC and The Sunshine Band will perform on Saturday, July 4.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale Wednesday, March 18.

Summerfest will once again offer seating options at the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite for all headlining performances. This policy offers Summerfest fans the choice of either free general bleacher seating or reserved seats which will be available for purchase.

FREE Festival Bleacher Seating:

Bleacher seating will be available FREE to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, the day of the show.

Advance Purchase Tickets:

Sections 1-5 of the BMO Harris Pavilion will be sold in advance for each headlining performance, allowing fans a guaranteed seat for their favorite artist. Tickets will go on-sale on a rolling basis as concerts are announced and prices will vary. The reserved seat ticket also includes admission to Summerfest on the day of the performance.

Reserved seat tickets for each artist will go on sale during the following days/times:

Charlie Wilson Wednesday, March 18 th at 10:00 a.m.

KC and The Sunshine Band Wednesday, March 18 th at 11:00 a.m.



Reserved seat tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Summerfest Box Office.

BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite Summerfest lineup now includes: Goo Goo Dolls, June 24 ~ Marty Stuart/Steve Miller Band, June 26 ~ Barenaked Ladies, June 30 ~ Styx, July 1 ~ Charlie Wilson, July 2 ~ KC and The Sunshine Band, July 4 ~ Psychedelic Furs, July 5.