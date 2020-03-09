× Driver dies after vehicle strikes tree, building in Fond du Lac, cause under investigation

FOND DU LAC — A 30-year-old man from Fond du Lac died Saturday, March 7 following a single-vehicle crash on Amory Street near Arndt Street in Fond du Lac. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 12:12 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on Amory Street when it left the roadway, striking a tree and the Cross Roads Care Center building.

The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old Fond du Lac ma, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim has been identified as Eric Ferdinand.

No one inside the building that was struck was injured.

The Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department Accident Reconstruction Unit, City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue and the City of Fond du Lac Police Chaplains.

The cause of the accident remains under active investigation.