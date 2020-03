× Dunkin’ Free Donut Fridays in the month of March

MILWAUKEE — There’s nothing scary about Friday the 13th when it involves free donuts.

Dunkin’ is offering free donuts to DD Perks members every Friday in the month of March.

Milwaukee-area DD Perks members can grab their free classic donut on Fridays with any beverage purchase.

Not a DD Perks member? Head to the App Store or visit their website to sign up.