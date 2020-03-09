‘Family friendly event:’ Pasta Fest helps raise thousands of dollars to fight childhood cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's National Meatball Day! At Serb Hall that means a very special group of women are getting ready for an even more important event. Brian Kramp spent the morning learning how they are supporting the research of pediatric cancer and related blood disorders with pasta and meatballs.

About Pasta Fest (website)

Pasta Fest is a family friendly event featuring a great pasta meal, with sauce from Milwaukee favorite Barbiere’s Italian Inn. Homemade Italian-style all-beef meatballs, salad, garlic bread, dessert and beverages round out the meal. There are more than a hundred raffle prizes to win, with drawings every two hours, plus grand raffles; face painting and balloon animals for the kids; a band and photo booth for the whole family to enjoy. It’s an event you’ll return to year after year.

All proceeds from Women for MACC, Inc. fundraising events go to the MACC Fund – Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc. whom we partner with to help support childhood cancer research & cures. Please partner with us in this important work to end childhood cancer! Buy Tickets Now!

