× Film submissions now open for 2020 Milwaukee Film Festival

MILWAUKEE — Calling all filmmakers. Submit your films for the 12th annual Milwaukee Film Festival.

The nonprofit is asking filmmakers to submit completed films of any length and genre for consideration. If selected, Milwaukee Film offers to pay for any film screened during the festival.

There is no entry fee for submissions.

Films chosen to screen during the festival may be eligible for juried awards that include cash prizes. Last year, Milwaukee Film distributed nearly $40,000 in awards to filmmakers.

“Film festivals are a chance to discover new voices, new perspectives and new stories,” said Cara Ogburn, Milwaukee Film Festival director. “We’re excited to see all the films from Milwaukee and around the globe that come to us through our open submissions.”

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Detailed information and a link to the submission form are available on their website.

The Milwaukee Film Festival will take place Oct. 15-29, 2020.