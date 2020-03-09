× Gas pump savings seen across the country, could just be the beginning

MADISON — It’s looking like a good time for a road trip. The national gas price average has not been this cheap since last February, according to AAA.

Crude oil prices hit a 4-year low on Sunday amid an OPEC disagreement and concerns about coronavirus.

“For the third week, U.S. gasoline stocks decreased while demand increased. Generally, growing demand amid declining stocks causes increases at the pump, but crude oil prices have dipped to four-year lows, signaling spring could be cheaper at the pump,” said Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA.

One year ago, the average gallon of gas in Milwaukee was $2.407, compared to $2.202 on Monday.

On the week, gas prices are cheaper across the entire region by as much as 12 cents. These six states land on the top 10 list for largest weekly declines in the country: Indiana (-12 cents), Michigan (-11 cents), Illinois (-11 cents), Iowa (-7 cents), Wisconsin (-6 cents) and Missouri (-6 cents).