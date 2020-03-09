Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Have a tax refund rolling in? Financial advisor shares some smart ways to use it

MILWAUKEE -- Nearly 75 percent of tax filers received a refund last year. If you're getting one this year, local financial advisor Brad Allen with Drake and Associates joins Real Milwaukee to help you decide what to do with it.

• The IRS handed out refunds to nearly 96 million tax filers last year, and the average check was $2,725.
• While some may be receiving smaller checks following the new tax law, any amount of money can make a difference when it comes to improving your financial situation.

Buy Your Financial Freedom
• More than 40% of households are dealing with credit card debt, and your tax refund is a great way to cut down your debt or even eliminate it.
• It`s important to pay off high-interest debt like credit cards and student loans as quickly as possible.
• Debt of any kind stands between you and your financial freedom, especially when entering retirement.
• If you`re struggling with where to start, talk with a financial professional to find a strategy that will work best for you.

Get Peace of Mind
• More than half of households do not have an emergency savings account, including a majority of people older than 50. That`s a dangerous position to be in so close to retirement!
• Use your refund as an opportunity to create or add to your emergency fund.
• I recommend having 3-6 months worth of expenses saved in a separate, easily accessible account for emergencies.
• Also, remember if you use money in your emergency fund, you need to replace it. That way you`re prepared for the next 'rainy day.'

Upgrade Your Retirement
• Use the arrival of your refund as a reminder to evaluate your retirement.
• Take time and look at what you have saved for retirement, or meet with your financial professional to adjust your plan.
• If you participate in an employer-sponsored 401(k), save for retirement by increasing your contributions.
• Consider investing your refund in other retirement accounts, like an IRA or Roth IRA.

Invest in the Future
• Baby boomers between the ages of 55 and 73 have the second-highest student loan balances, just behind Generation X, with an average balance of more than $34,000.
• Instead of taking out loans, use your refund to help fund your children`s or grandchildren`s education; consider starting a 529 plan.
• Opening this account now will help you give the gift of education and help your loved ones avoid student loan debt.

