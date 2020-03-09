× Milwaukee Brewers reveal 2020 regular-season broadcast schedule

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday, March 9 the 2020 regular-season broadcast schedule, which includes all 162 games broadcast on both television and radio.

FOX Sports Wisconsin, the exclusive local television home of the Brewers, will broadcast 155 contests, beginning with the Crew’s Opening Day matchup with the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park on Thursday, March 26. FOX Sports Wisconsin telecasts will once again feature Brian Anderson as the Brewers’ primary play-by-play announcer, with Matt Lepay joining color analyst Bill Schroeder in the broadcast booth for select telecasts.

Sophia Minnaert will return as the primary sideline reporter on FOX Sports Wisconsin while Craig Coshun and Dario Melendez will serve as the hosts for Brewers Live, which airs before and after each Brewers telecast. Coshun and Melendez will be joined by Schroeder and former Brewers pitcher Jerry Augustine on Brewers Live.

The complex FOX Sports Wisconsin broadcast schedule may be found by CLICKING HERE.

The seven remaining games will be broadcast nationally, including ESPN’s first Sunday Night Baseball telecast of the season when the team takes on the Cubs on March 29. In total, the Brewers are scheduled to have 12 games on national television, with the five additional broadcasts also airing simultaneously on FOX Sports Wisconsin.

In addition, the following 11 Sunday games will air on Telemundo Wisconsin:

April 12 vs. New York Mets

May 10 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

May 24 vs. Chicago Cubs

June 14 vs. Cincinnati Reds

June 28 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

July 12 vs. Colorado Rockies

July 26 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Aug. 9 vs. Chicago Cubs

Aug. 23 vs. Cincinnati Reds

Sept. 6 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Sept. 20 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates