Milwaukee’s first state swimming champion in 13 years dreams of Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ziyad Saleem, a Junior at Rufus King High School, took home gold in the 100 yard backstroke at this year's State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships. He's the first from Milwaukee Public Schools to win a swimming title in 13 years. Saleem has also competed on the international stage, representing Sudan at the African Junior Championships. Now, he has his eyes set on the Olympics.