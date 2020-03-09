MILWAUKEE -- Ziyad Saleem, a Junior at Rufus King High School, took home gold in the 100 yard backstroke at this year's State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships. He's the first from Milwaukee Public Schools to win a swimming title in 13 years. Saleem has also competed on the international stage, representing Sudan at the African Junior Championships. Now, he has his eyes set on the Olympics.
Milwaukee’s first state swimming champion in 13 years dreams of Olympics
