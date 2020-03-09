× No plans to cancel Milwaukee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade due to coronavirus

MILWAUKEE — The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin and Westown Association, who partner to organize Milwaukee’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade, announced on Monday, March 9 that there are no plans to cancel the event due to the coronavirus. The parade is scheduled for noon on Saturday, March 14 in downtown Milwaukee.

Parade organizers said in a news release they will closely monitor the situation and will follow the direction of the Milwaukee Health Department and Centers for Disease Control as the situation continues to evolve locally. At the time of this announcement, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Milwaukee County.

Stacie Callies, Executive Director of Westown Association, issued the following statement:

“We have been in contact with the Milwaukee Health Department about the Coronavirus and possible impact on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, but have no plans to cancel the event at this point. We encourage anyone that suspects they might be sick to forgo any of the parade-related activities this week just as they would for any type of illness.”

The parade will hit downtown streets on Saturday, March 14 at noon. it steps off at Old World Third Street and Wisconsin Avenue ending at Water Street and Highland Avenue.

This year’s parade will feature over 120 units including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps, local celebrities and dignitaries and much more.