× Police: 2 taken into custody after police pursuit ends in crash near 35th and North

MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken into custody Sunday night, March 8 after a police pursuit ended in a crash near 35th and North in Milwaukee. It began shortly before 10 p.m.

According to police, officers observed a 2006 Lincoln-Zephyr, which was taken in an armed carjacking in Wauwatosa, traveling southbound in the area of 35th and Vienna.

Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, however, the driver of the stolen vehicle refused to stop and escalated its speed. Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit continued to 35th and North where the driver disregarded a red light and collided with a gray Audi traveling eastbound, totaling both vehicles.

Two people were taken into custody from the fleeing vehicle.

Two firearms were recovered in the vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.