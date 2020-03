× Police: Man shot, wounded near Hopkins and Glendale; another arrested

MILWAUKEE — A 43-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Hopkins Street and Glendale Avenue on Monday afternoon, March 9.

It happened just after 3:15 p.m.

Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested.

An investigation was underway to determine what may have led to the violence.