Police seek missing 65-year-old Milwaukee man, last seen at Pick 'n Save

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Monday night, March 9 asked for help locating a 65-year-old man considered critically missing.

Larry Green was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Pick ‘n Save near 60th Street and Capitol Drive.

Police described Green as standing 6’ tall, weighing 187 pounds, with short gray hair. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with an olive green T-shirt, camouflage pants, white New Balance shoes, with white socks.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7272.