Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Police seek missing 65-year-old Milwaukee man, last seen at Pick ‘n Save

Posted 10:32 pm, March 9, 2020, by , Updated at 10:33PM, March 9, 2020
Larry Green

Larry Green

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Monday night, March 9 asked for help locating a 65-year-old man considered critically missing.

Larry Green was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Pick ‘n Save near 60th Street and Capitol Drive.

Police described Green as standing 6’ tall, weighing 187 pounds, with short gray hair. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with an olive green T-shirt, camouflage pants, white New Balance shoes, with white socks.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7272.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.