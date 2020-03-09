Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

S&P 500 index drops 7%, triggering a 15-minute trading halt

Posted 8:43 am, March 9, 2020, by , Updated at 08:53AM, March 9, 2020

NEW YORK — Stocks plunged 7% on Wall Street Monday, triggering a trading halt for 15 minutes. As of about 8:48 a.m. Monday, trading resumed.

The steep drop followed similar falls in Europe after a fight among major crude-producing countries jolted investors already on edge about the widening fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Indexes in London and Frankfurt dropped by more than 7%. The benchmark for Italy, where the industrial and financial heartland was put in lockdown, fell 11%.

Oil prices are down about 20%, deepening a rout that began when Saudi Arabia, Russia and other producers failed to agree on cutting output. Bond yields sank to new lows.

