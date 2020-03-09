Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Wisconsin farmers prep for potential wet, cold weather

Posted 6:29 pm, March 9, 2020, by

MADISON — Crop specialists say that Wisconsin farmers are adjusting to growing crops in wet and cold conditions after last year’s weather challenges.

The weather last spring delayed crop growth and harvesting, the Wisconsin Public Radio reported. It also led to a record number of unused acres by federal crop insurance deadlines.

Kevin Jarek is the agricultural agent for the University of Wisconsin-Extension in Outagamie County. He says some farmers are worried about another late planting season this year because the National Weather Service has reported precipitation numbers that are above average.

