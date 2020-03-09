× WisDOT to host public meeting about resurfacing of WIS 794 from Lincoln to Pennsylvania

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is hosting a public involvement meeting to discuss the design for the upcoming resurfacing of WIS 794, from E. Lincoln Avenue to S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Milwaukee County.

Date : Thursday, March 19

: Thursday, March 19 Time : 5-7 p.m.

: 5-7 p.m. Place: St. Francis City Hall (3400 E. Howard Ave.)

The public is encouraged to attend this meeting to review project details, ask questions, and provide comments that may assist WisDOT during the project’s design and construction. WisDOT staff will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis.

Those who are unable to attend this meeting and would like project information may contact WisDOT Project Manager Nguyen Ly at 262-548-8739 or Nguyen.Ly@dot.wi.gov.

The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. If you require an interpreter or translator, you may request one by contacting Nguyen Ly via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dialing 711). To allow for arranging assistance, please call no later than three working days prior to the meeting.