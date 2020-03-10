2 dead, 2 hurt in stabbing on Oak Grove Lane in Waukesha; 1 arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Two people were fatally stabbed on Oak Grove Lane in the Town of Waukesha Tuesday night, March 10, the Waukesha County sheriff said Tuesday night. Two others were hurt. One person was arrested.

Sheriff Eric Severson said they were called out around 6:45 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and "remarks that led us to believe there might be a stabbing in progress." The sheriff noted "a lot of dead air on the call," and first responders found the four victims at the scene.

A man was arrested. He was on scene when first responders arrived.

Sheriff Severson would not elaborate on the victims, as family was still being notified Tuesday night.

"I do want to express our condolences to the families that are involved in this incident," said Sheriff Severson. "This is a tragic case. Our office and the other law enforcement and fire agencies also want to express their condolences, and we're going to do everything we can to continue this investigation, and respect the family's privacy."

He did say there's no reason to believe anyone else was involved in this incident, and there's no active or ongoing threat in the area.

"We have every reason to believe this is a lone actor," said Severson.