3 Cardinal Stritch University students in isolation after exposure to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Three Cardinal Stritch University students are now in isolation after having had direct contact with a COVID-19 positive person during spring break.

According to a health advisory issued by the university, the students are all symptom-free at this point -- and have not been diagnosed with coronavirus.

"In an abundance of caution, the students have been moved to an isolation setting for the next 14 days. The North Shore Health Department has been contacted and is working closely with the University to manage and direct their care," said Cardinal Stritch University officials.

Upon their return from spring break, the students did not attend any classes or move through any common areas on campus.