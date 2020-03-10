Blast to the past: Get an inside look at some Milwaukee-made children’s shows

MILWAUKEE -- We know Gino is our Hollywood insider -- but did you know he's also a bit of a local historian? On Tuesday night, March 10 Gino is moderating an event at the Milwaukee County Historical Society about Milwaukee's children's tv programs.
Bring back childhood memories with a special panel discussion about Milwaukee`s children`s television programs.
Gino Salomone will host several special guests, including:
- Cici Koschnick - Puppeteer from 'Punky and His Pals'
- Joan Christopherson Schmidt - Miss Chris from 'Children`s Fair'
- Timothy Hancock - Friend of the late Wayne Gratton, the puppeteer from 'Children`s Fair' and who preserved Wayne`s puppets
- James Ebner - Science Teacher on Channel 10
- Darlyne Berg Haertlein - 'Host of You and I'