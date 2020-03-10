Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Blast to the past: Get an inside look at some Milwaukee-made children’s shows

Posted 10:55 am, March 10, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- We know Gino is our Hollywood insider -- but did you know he's also a bit of a local historian? On Tuesday night, March 10 Gino is moderating an event at the Milwaukee County Historical Society about Milwaukee's children's tv programs.

Gino Salomone will host several special guests, including:

  • Cici Koschnick - Puppeteer from 'Punky and His Pals'
  • Joan Christopherson Schmidt - Miss Chris from 'Children`s Fair'
  • Timothy Hancock - Friend of the late Wayne Gratton, the puppeteer from 'Children`s Fair' and who preserved Wayne`s puppets
  • James Ebner - Science Teacher on Channel 10
  • Darlyne Berg Haertlein - 'Host of You and I'
