Brewers Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers Community Foundation (BCF) announced March 10 that applications for the Allan H. “Bud” Selig, Player/Coaches and Miller Park Community Scholarship Programs are now being accepted.

Applicants for the Selig Scholarship must be graduating seniors from a Wisconsin High School Class of 2020 and accepted to a Wisconsin college or university. Applicants for the Player/Coaches and Miller Park Community Scholarships must be planning to attend or currently attend a Wisconsin college or university. Scholarship amounts range from $1,000 to $2,500 per year. Interested students can CLICK HERE to apply for the programs.

“Education is one of Brewers Community Foundation’s focused areas of interest,” said BCF Executive Director Cecelia Gore. “We take great pride in supporting students seeking higher education and are thrilled to partner with parents and the community as we support the aspirations of our future leaders.”

Over the past nine years, BCF has generated more than $42 million to support local nonprofits in the areas of health, education, recreation and basic needs.