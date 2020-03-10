× ‘Challenging time:’ Red Cross urges healthy individuals to give blood amid coronavirus concerns

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — – The American Red Cross strongly urges healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages as concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, rise in the U.S.

“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” said Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Blood Services. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”

Please make an appointment to donate blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, March 10-31:

Dodge

Ashippun

3/9/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Beaver Dam

3/23/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

3/24/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

3/31/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Horicon

4/1/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St

4/7/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Lomira

3/16/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

3/25/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street

4/8/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Mayville High School, 500 Clark St

Randolph

4/1/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr

Watertown

3/24/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive

Waupun

3/11/2020: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

3/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Fond du Lac

3/20/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

3/24/2020: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

4/8/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr

Mount Calvary

3/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street

Ripon

3/9/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

3/24/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Ixonia

3/12/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ixonia Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave

Jefferson

3/9/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St

Lake Mills

3/17/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr

Sullivan

3/31/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road

Watertown

3/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

4/3/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Nash Elementary, 6801 99th Ave

4/10/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., DayBreak Church, 5631 6th ave

_______________

Milwaukee

Greendale

3/10/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 S 76th St

Milwaukee

3/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

3/26/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., MacDowell Montessori School, 6415 W Mt Vernon Ave.

4/2/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn

4/3/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

4/3/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

Oak Creek

3/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oak Creek East Middle School, 9330 S Shepard Ave

3/19/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St

_______________

Racine

Racine

3/18/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Catherine’s High School Racine, 1200 Park Ave.

_______________

Sheboygan

Plymouth

3/12/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

3/13/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/20/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/3/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/10/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Bethany Reformed Church, 1315 Washington Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

3/23/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

East Troy

3/16/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

4/1/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H

Lake Geneva

4/10/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

3/31/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitewater Armory, 146 W North St

_______________

Washington

Jackson

3/25/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Kewaskum

3/17/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln

3/19/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Holy Trinity School, 305 Main Street

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

3/13/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

3/27/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100

Hartland

4/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

Menomonee Falls

3/30/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

Muskego

4/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, S66W14325 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

3/31/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Marsh & McLennan Agency, 2725 S. Moorland Road

4/8/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., New Berlin Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunny Slope Rd

North Prairie

4/6/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

4/10/2020: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

Pewaukee

3/12/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/19/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/26/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/2/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

4/2/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pauline Haass Public Library, N64 W23820 Main St

Waukesha

3/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., UWM at Waukesha, 1500 N University Dr

4/8/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave