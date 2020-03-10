Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Coachella festival postponed amid virus concerns

Posted 6:21 pm, March 10, 2020, by , Updated at 06:45PM, March 10, 2020

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Festival atmosphere during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella)

LOS ANGELES — The Coachella music festival in Southern California has been postponed amid virus concerns.

The festival is organized by concert promoter Goldenvoice, which released a statement Tuesday saying it will be rescheduled for two weekends in October.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean had been scheduled to headline the April festival, which attracts tens of thousands to the desert community of Indio, California, and the nearby cities of Palm Springs and Rancho Mirago.

The festival is held over two weekends has a reputation for eye-popping performances, including Beyoncé’s 2018 set that became the Netflix film “Homecoming,” and the 2012 debut of a “hologram” of late rapper Tupac Shakur. This year’s festival was set to reunite Rage Against the Machine — which performed at the first Coachella festival in 1999.

Goldenvoice also puts on the country music festival Stagecoach in Indio. This year’s Stagecoach is scheduled to be held April 24-26 and with the headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church.

Two people infected with COVID-19 have died in California.

