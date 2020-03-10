Drive-up coronavirus testing to open in Colorado: ‘Working hard to expand testing’

LOWRY, Colo. — The state of Colorado is now offering drive-up lab testing for the coronavirus.

The new lab will open Wednesday, March 11 in Lowry, Colorado. According to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, anyone with a doctor’s note stating they need to be tested for the virus will be accepted. Insurers have also been instructed to waive co-pays and deductibles for those being tested.

The announcement came during an update on the number of infected across the state; there are 15 cases of coronavirus in Colorado. As a result, Polis has declared a state of emergency to help free-up funds that will help state and local officials deal with the outbreak.

“One of our top priorities, we’re working hard to expand testing capacity in Colorado, so that eventually we can reach the point the sooner the better where anybody exhibiting flu-like symptoms can promptly get tested,” said Polis.

Across the U.S., there are more than 700 people infected with the virus — at least 27 people have died from complications.