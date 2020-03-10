× Driving 90 mph: Man arrested in Waukesha County for 7th OWI offense

WAUKESHA — A 44-year-old man from DeForest was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Monday night, March 9 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense.

According to officials, at approximately 11:37 p.m. a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post clocked a vehicle traveling 90 mph and deviating from its lane in inclement weather conditions on eastbound I-94 near the City of Delafield.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop and upon the first contact with the driver noticed signs of impairment.

Subsequent testing, including standardized field sobriety testing, was completed, and the driver was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated (7th offense).

The driver was transported to a local hospital for a legal blood draw before being taken to the Waukesha County Jail.

The driver was cited for speeding, operating without insurance, failure to fasten a seat belt, operating after revocation, and operating while intoxicated (7th).