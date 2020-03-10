Fire causes $25,000 in damage to Racine home, cause under investigation
RACINE — Firefighters on Saturday, March 8 responded to the scene of a fire near Hamilton Avenue and Superior Street in Racine. The call came in around 4:20 p.m.
Officials say the upstairs occupant called 911 after being alerted by neighbors to a small fire on the attached porch.
Fire crews quickly responded and got a sleeping first-floor occupant out.
Crews contained the fire to the attached staircase, preventing further spread into the home.
The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage. The cause is under investigation.
The tenants were allowed to return to their homes.
42.735532 -87.790427