Fire causes $25,000 in damage to Racine home, cause under investigation

RACINE — Firefighters on Saturday, March 8 responded to the scene of a fire near Hamilton Avenue and Superior Street in Racine. The call came in around 4:20 p.m.

Officials say the upstairs occupant called 911 after being alerted by neighbors to a small fire on the attached porch.

Fire crews quickly responded and got a sleeping first-floor occupant out.

Crews contained the fire to the attached staircase, preventing further spread into the home.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage. The cause is under investigation.

The tenants were allowed to return to their homes.