“Great viewing:’ More than 250 riders are anticipated to race in eight classes during Flat Out Friday

MILWAUKEE -- On Friday, March 13, motorcycle riders ages 6 to 79 years old will compete on the largest and most distinguished indoor flat track race in the country. Brian Kramp spent the morning at Fiserv Forum with a sneak peek of Flat Out Friday.

About Flat Out Friday (website)

The 7th Annual Flat Out Friday, presented by Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Company, will be held at Fiserv Forum on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event at Milwaukee’s world-class venue are on sale now and can be purchased at FiservForum.com. Coordinated by 2018 American Motorcycle Association Promoter of the Year Jeremy Prach, the move to Fiserv Forum will allow for an improved audience and rider experience while maintaining family-friendly ticket pricing. More than 250 riders are anticipated to race in eight classes, including Hooligan, Pro, Women’s Hooligan and Boonie Bike.

“We’re really looking forward to being in Fiserv Forum,” Prach said. “Not only is it a beautiful venue with great viewing from every seat, but it’ll vastly increase our space in the pits, which has always been a challenge. Flat Out has always been as much a show as a race, and so we plan to activate all the spaces – atrium, plaza, track – with music, entertainment, things fun for families.” Originating in 2014, Flat Out Friday is an indoor motorcycle race on a soda-sprayed sticky indoor concrete track. Previous races have included top riders from throughout the country: Hooligan Rider Rusty Butcher and peoples champ of pro racing Jefferey Carver, as well as local phenoms JJ Flairity and Danny Mischler.

For more details on Flat Out Friday and rider registration, visit flatoutfriday.com.