‘I do feel I was better protected:’ Man in hazmat suit at Mitchell Airport explains why he wore it

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News on Sunday, March 8 shared photos and video from a viewer that showed a man wearing a hazmat suit at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Saturday, March 7 on a flight to Fort Myers, Florida. This, amid coronavirus concerns.

On Tuesday, March 10, FOX6 News heard from Charlie, the man in the suit, who offered some details on why he chose to wear it.

Charlie, 26, of Milwaukee, said he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease two years ago, and last year, had his entire colon removed. He said the diagnosis and subsequent treatment sent him into a depression, and stand-comedy, which he was involved in before the diagnosis, lifted him out of it. He told FOX6 News, “Writing jokes about my situation has not only helped me cope, but it has also helped educate others about this disease,” and, “I have always believed that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope to demonstrate to others with serious medical conditions that they can live happily even with an illness such as Crohn’s.”

He said while he does need to be more careful amid the coronavirus outbreak because of his weakened immune system, “I also want to raise awareness and try to put a smile on people’s faces at the same time.” Charlie said the suit he wore at the airport on Saturday was a real suit that he wore for Halloween when he dressed as Walter White from Breaking Bad. He noted that, “I do feel I was better protected than I would have been in regular clothes, but also understand it was probably a little over the top.”

He said there were no issues at the airport — with MKE officials or passengers. He did say the security check “took longer than normal,” and he got some “strange looks,” but when he explained his condition, “people seemed to understand.”