Janesville man arrested for 11th OWI offense

JANESVILLE — A Janesville man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Tuesday morning, March 10 — his 11th such offense, authorities say.

Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a Janesville residence around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning for a report of a disturbance. Before deputies arrived, the man involved had left the scene.

The 64-year-old was later spotted and questioned about the incident. Deputies say he appeared intoxicated and admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. After field sobriety tests, the man was arrested for felony OWI.

He is due in court Wednesday, March 11. He is considered innocent until proven guilty.