Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Janesville man arrested for 11th OWI offense

Posted 12:23 pm, March 10, 2020, by

JANESVILLE — A Janesville man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Tuesday morning, March 10 — his 11th such offense, authorities say.

Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a Janesville residence around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning for a report of a disturbance. Before deputies arrived, the man involved had left the scene.

The 64-year-old was later spotted and questioned about the incident. Deputies say he appeared intoxicated and admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. After field sobriety tests, the man was arrested for felony OWI.

He is due in court Wednesday, March 11. He is considered innocent until proven guilty.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.