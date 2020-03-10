Keaira Walker pleads guilty to amended charge in fatal shooting of Orlando Euell

MILWAUKEE — Keaira Walker pleaded guilty on Tuesday, March 10 to charges associated with the fatal shooting of Orlando Euell near 25th and Pierce in May 2019.

Walker pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. As part of a plea deal, two other charges were dismissed and read into the court record. They include attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Details of the criminal complaint

According to the criminal complaint, a detective was dispatched to 25th and Pierce for a report of a shooting on May 8, 2019. They found Euell “laying along the curb on the west side of the street.” Despite attempts to save his life, Euell was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of a single gunshot wound.

The complaint indicated a detective spoke with a longtime friend of Walker. She indicated “she was asleep in the backseat of the (Walker’s) Pontiac G6 when (Walker) hit her in the leg and told her to move over so that (Euell) could get in the car.” Euell had apparently approached Walker near 27th and National about getting some drugs. He got in the vehicle — and they drove from that scene.

According to the criminal complaint, during the drive, Euell told Walker “he only wanted to spend $40 and not the whole $200” that he originally indicated. By this time, the vehicle was now at the corner of 25th and Pierce. The friend told police “she saw (Walker) reach towards the door and that as she did so, (Euell) told (Walker) she would have to kill him to get the whole $200.” Walker then pulled a gun on Euell, the complaint indicated. A brief struggle ensued — and during that struggle, the gun went off and Euell fell out of the vehicle. Walker allegedly drove off at that point.

The complaint indicated a second witness inside Walker’s car had a very similar story about the events leading to the shooting. As Walker pulled away from the shooting scene, the complaint said the second witness told police Walker “said to her that she hoped she didn’t have to ‘smoke her too.'” That second witness later identified Walker in a photo array.

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7, 2020.