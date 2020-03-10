× Man taken into custody after striking Muskego City Hall sign, leading police on pursuit

MUSKEGO — One person was taken into custody on Monday, March 9 after striking a sign with his vehicle before leading police on a brief pursuit. It began around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, an 18-year-old Muskego man struck the sign for Muskego City Hall and Police Department at the Racine Avenue entrance to the city campus.

Police say he then led officers on a short, slow-speed pursuit before returning to the police department parking lot — where he surrendered and was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.