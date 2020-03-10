× Milwaukee Irish Fest announces music lineup for 40th festival celebration

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Irish Fest on Tuesday, March 10 announced its entertainment lineup. More than 100 acts will convene on the Milwaukee lakefront for a special celebration from Aug. 13-16.

The lineup will include performances from fan favorites like We Banjo 3, Hermitage Green, and Eileen Ivers, plus newcomers such as Clare Sands, Wallis Bird, and more.

Additional acts performing at the festival include Liz Carroll with Daithi Sproule, Jimmy Keane with Mick Moloney and Pat Broaders, Brave Giant, The Murphy Beds, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Cherish the Ladies, The High Kings, Gaelic Storm, Moxie, Rory Makem and Donal Clancy, Boxing Banjo, MEGA Trad (winner of the 2020 TradHub Contest at TradFest Temple Bar), Shane Hennessy, Seamus Kennedy, Talisk, Winifred Horan Trio, and The Drowsy Lads.

As we often say, you won’t believe all the things that Irish Fest has to offer until you visit us, and the music is no different,” said Mike Mitchell, executive director of CelticMKE, the host and organizer of Milwaukee Irish Fest. “From indie-folk to traditional Irish, there’s a wide variety of music, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy!”

Milwaukee Irish Fest is currently running a “buy one, get one free” ticket promotion on $20 general admission tickets through March 17th, St. Patrick’s Day. Four-day passes are also on sale for only $35. And, as always, children 12 and under get free admission to the festival.

Learn more about Milwaukee Irish Fest and view the full lineup at irishfest.com.