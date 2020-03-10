Milwaukee to hold weekly ‘Fair Chance Thursdays’ job fairs in March

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee job seekers, and workers interested in exploring new employment opportunities, are invited to take advantage of Employ Milwaukee‘s “Fair Chance Thursdays” job fair events, Alderman Khalif Rainey of the city’s 7th district said.

Rainey, chair of the city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee said attendees should bring a resume and be dressed for an on-the-spot interview.

“There are many solid employers who are now looking to hire, and I strongly encourage job seekers and anyone looking to explore other opportunities to check out one or all of the job fair events happening this month at Employ Milwaukee,” said Rainey.

Each job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Employ Milwaukee — just north of the intersection of 27th Street and North Avenue — every Thursday during March. Sessions for the each week are:

Thursday, March 12: Elite Staffing Recruiting for forklift operators and packaging/production operators for General Mills

Thursday, March 19: Keystone Staffing Group Recruiting industrial and manufacturing professionals, including assembler, forklift operators, machine operators, general laborers, CNC machinists and welders

Thursday, March 26: PACE Industries Recruiting for production job openings; $15.50 per hour, all shifts available, must have reliable transportation — the facility is located in Grafton



For additional details about the job fairs, contact Employ Milwaukee at 414-270-1739 or email Frederick.Nelson@employmilwaukee.org. Deaf, hearing or speech impaired workers can call Wisconsin Relay number 711.