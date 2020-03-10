× Oil prices drop 25%, steepest since 1991 Gulf War

NEW YORK — The price of oil plunged nearly 25% after Saudi Arabia indicated it would ramp up production after Russia refused to production cutbacks in response to falling demand.

Frank Macchiarola of the American Petroleum Institute says the drop was the steepest for oil since the 1991 Gulf War.

While low oil prices can translate into cheaper gasoline, they wreak havoc on energy companies and countries that count on petroleum revenue, including the No. 1 producer, the U.S.

Crude oil futures prices ended lower on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade fell $10.15 — closing at $31.13 a barrel.

The carnage in the energy sector was particularly bad. Marathon Oil, Apache Corp. and Diamondback Energy each sank more than 40%. Exxon Mobil and Chevron were on track for their worst days since 2008.

Coronavirus fears and a crash in oil prices sent a shudder through financial markets Monday, with stocks plummeting so fast on Wall Street that they triggered the first automatic halt in trading in over two decades.