Police seek public assistance identifying man who allegedly spit on MCTS bus driver

Posted 12:44 pm, March 10, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have requested public assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for battery that took place on an MCTS bus.

The incident happened Monday, March 9 around 9:40 p.m. near 37th and Hampton. While on the bus, authorities say the suspect intentionally spit on the driver before getting off the bus and fleeing.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old black male, 5’5″-5’7″ tall with a light skin complexion, small afro and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with red and white lettering, a gray hooded jacket with black stripes on the sleeves, a black belt, light blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

