× Officials: West Allis-West Milwaukee School District’s business office falls victim to fraud

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District has filed a police report with the West Allis Police Department and FBI regarding an online payment in the amount of $843,254.94 made to CG Schmidt initiated on October 25, 2019 that was not received by the company.

This transfer was one of the scheduled amounts due to CG Schmidt in its capacity as the general contractor for the new West Allis-West Milwaukee School District Recreation and Community Services Center that is being constructed at 2450 S. 68th Street.

According to investigators, their initial investigation revealed the district’s payment had been intercepted by criminal actors and subsequently transferred to various other accounts throughout the U.S. before finally being moved overseas. Due to the jurisdictional issues and the complexity of the case, the incident was turned over to the FBI’s Milwaukee Office by West Allis police.

Director of Finance and Operations, Caitlin Windler issued the following statement in a news release:

“We do not expect this to impact the construction of our new Recreation and Community Services Center. We’ve also implemented procedural changes to address our online banking process and will provide user education and training for email fraud and phishing attacks.”