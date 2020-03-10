Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Traveling amid coronavirus: What you need to know if you’re booking a vacation

MILWAUKEE -- The coronavirus outbreak is causing travel concerns. Lamacchia travel expert, Tom Karnes, joins FOX6 WakeUp with what you need to know if you're booking a vacation.

