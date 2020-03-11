× 2020 ‘Let The Music Play’ grant recipients revealed, talents to be showcased at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and American Family Insurance announced on Wednesday, March 11 the grant recipients for the 2020 “Let The Music Play” program.

A news release says selected organizations represent non-profits or school programs that support music education in Milwaukee County. These programs have a performance element for young people and, in many cases, help to provide access to equipment or musical training that otherwise would have been unavailable to these student communities.

The 2020 grant recipients and their respective programs include:

Funds will assist the music program with the purchase of instruments for students in K4-3 grade, equipment for 5 grade band program, and sheet music. Rufus King High School Vocal Music Program: Funds will support the teaching of recording arts and technology.

The selected recipients will also showcase their talents during Summerfest 2020.

The news release says the Let The Music Play grant program supports non-profit organizations and schools that serve Milwaukee County through music-based programming. The program is intended to represent the variety of music-based activities taking place in the greater Milwaukee community and is open to programs ranging from band, orchestra and jazz to musical theater and dance. Recipients must demonstrate the ability to present a finished, 7-10 minute performance.

For more information visit MilwaukeeWorldFestival.com