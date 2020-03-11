Democratic presidential hopeful US Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a Bernie 2020 rally at the Stifel Theater in downtown St.Louis, Missouri on March 9,2020. - Former vice president Joe Biden received the backing of another former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination on March 9, 2020 ahead of a crucial head-to-head primary matchup with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in six US states. (Photo by Tim VIZER / AFP) (Photo by TIM VIZER/AFP via Getty Images)
Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential caucuses in North Dakota
Democratic presidential hopeful US Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a Bernie 2020 rally at the Stifel Theater in downtown St.Louis, Missouri on March 9,2020. - Former vice president Joe Biden received the backing of another former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination on March 9, 2020 ahead of a crucial head-to-head primary matchup with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in six US states. (Photo by Tim VIZER / AFP) (Photo by TIM VIZER/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON —Bernie Sanders has won North Dakota’s Democratic presidential caucuses.
Participation in Tuesday’s contest was expected to be dramatically higher than it was four years ago. That’s mainly due to a procedural change that makes the caucuses function more like a traditional election, with citizens able to drop in at 14 caucus sites to cast their ballot and leave.
Sanders won the state’s Democratic caucuses over Hillary Clinton in 2016 by nearly 40 percentage points. The race between Joe Biden and Sanders was upended by the former vice president’s Super Tuesday turnaround.
But neither campaign focused closely on North Dakota. The state offers 14 pledged delegates.
Biden won primaries in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho on Tuesday.