LIVE: Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett offers an update on the coronavirus crisis
Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Dave Chappelle donating proceeds from Milwaukee shows to families of Miller Brewery shooting victims

Posted 3:09 pm, March 11, 2020, by , Updated at 03:14PM, March 11, 2020

Dave Chappelle appears on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

MILWAUKEE — Comedian Dave Chappelle announced Tuesday that proceeds from his Milwaukee shows on March 10 and 11 will be donated to the families of the Miller Brewery shooting victims, a spokesperson with The Pabst Theater Group said.

Chappelle performed twice at the Pabst Theater on March 10 and will be performing two more times Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m and 10 p.m.

A Molson Coors-organized fund set up for the families of the five victims killed in a shooting at the Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee has exceeded its goal of $1 million.

Dale Hudson, Gene Levshetz, Jesse Valle Jr., Dana Walk and Trevor Wetselaar were killed Wednesday, Feb. 26 when a gunman opened fire at the brewery.

Miller Brewery shooting: Dale Hudson, Gene Levshetz, Jesse Valle Jr., Dana Walk, Trevor Wetselaar

Miller Brewery shooting: Dale Hudson, Gene Levshetz, Jesse Valle Jr., Dana Walk, Trevor Wetselaar

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.