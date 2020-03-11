× Dave Chappelle donating proceeds from Milwaukee shows to families of Miller Brewery shooting victims

MILWAUKEE — Comedian Dave Chappelle announced Tuesday that proceeds from his Milwaukee shows on March 10 and 11 will be donated to the families of the Miller Brewery shooting victims, a spokesperson with The Pabst Theater Group said.

Chappelle performed twice at the Pabst Theater on March 10 and will be performing two more times Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m and 10 p.m.

A Molson Coors-organized fund set up for the families of the five victims killed in a shooting at the Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee has exceeded its goal of $1 million.