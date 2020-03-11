Free and open to the public: Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement welcome guests to 30th annual Open House

CEDARBURG -- This weekend, Cedar Creek Winery and the Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement welcome guests to the 30th annual Open House. Brian Kramp is getting a sneak peek of the weekend's fund and some award-winning wine.

About Open House (website)

The Open House event is free and open to the public and features two festive days with barrel tasting, music, cooking-with-wine, in-shop demonstrations/samplings, wine tastings, self-guided tours, spring showcases and more throughout the Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement. Winemaker Philippe will be in the house on Saturday to meet and talk with the Winery’s many gathered customers, fans and friends.

Cedar Creek Winery, nestled in the three-story 150-year-old restored limestone and tamarack timber Wittenberg Woolen Mill, will offer guests the opportunity to barrel-taste a wine before it’s time 10-12 and 1-3 Saturday and 11-12 and 1-3 Sunday as well as sampling a few of Cedar Creek Winery’s many award-winning wines.

As always, enjoy live music, sponsored by Settlement merchants from 12:00-4:00 with our favorite crowd-pleasing musician and singer Joey LaVie, formerly of rock bands Bad Boy, Moxy Roxx and The Rage. This year the Winery is hosting a new fun competition - a Ring-Toss Game for local charity (TBA). Lucky contestants can win a glass of wine or even a bottle!