Germantown woman, parents held on cruise ship to be relocated, quarantined at military base

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN -- A Germantown woman is quarantined on a cruise ship docked in California. The Grand Princess had more than 20 passengers on board who tested positive for coronavirus.

Debbi Loftus boarded the ship late last month. Her plan was to travel to Hawaii and eventually come back home. Now, she nad her parents continue to be quarantined on the ship. The Germantown woman said she is supposed to disembark Wednesday, March 11.

At last check, she was still in her cabin. Wednesday marked the third straight day the shop has slowly disembarked passengers in Oakland, California.

Health officials said 21 people were infected on the ship, 19 of whom were crew members who served passengers. Loftus said she and her parents are not symptomatic and are feeling well, but they still need to be tested and sent to another state for quarantine.

"We've been told we will be going to a military base in Georgia or Texas and that we will have to begin a 14-day quarantine once we get there," said Loftus. "We don't have to wear our masks in our room. Whenever someone comes to the door, we have to wear a mask. When we disembark, we have to wear a mask."

Loftus' parents are older, but she said they are doing fine. Loftus said she is doing fine and trying to exercise to stay busy, but can't wait to walk around freely.