It’s National Eat Your Noodles Day! Check out this recipe for Pancit Bihon

MILWAUKEE -- It's National Eat Your Noodles Day! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is whipping up a favorite childhood meal of hers.

Pancit Bihon

Ingredients:

8 oz pack of bihon/thin rice noodles/rice vermicelli

2 roasted chicken breasts, shredded from rotisserie chicken

2 cups chicken stock or broth

¼ cup soy sauce

1 onion, peeled and sliced thinly

½ head garlic, peeled and minced

2 large carrots, peeled and grated (or 1 cup of matchstick carrots)

½ pound of green beans, sliced thinly (roughly 1 cup)

2 stalks of celery, sliced thinly

1 small head of cabbage, sliced thinly

1 tbsp vegetable oil or sesame oil

Lemon cut into wedges

Directions:

1. Prep and chop all the ingredients, so you have it ready to go.

2. Heat up a large pot or wok to medium heat and add about ½ tbsp vegetable oil. Sauté onions, garlic, carrots, green beans, and celery. Add salt & pepper to taste and cook until veggies are soft. Takes about 5-7 minutes.

3. Add shredded chicken and mix with softened vegetables. Combine chicken stock/broth and soy sauce. Pour the liquids to the pan and bring to a boil.

4. Once liquid is boiling, lower the heat to a simmer and add the dry rice noodles to the pot. Since the noodles are really long, I usually break apart the dry noodles before putting into pot. The noodles will soften as they absorb the liquid. Once all the noodles have soaked up the liquid, adjust heat to low. Add cabbage. Cover the pot/wok with a lid. Let sit for about 2 minutes to let noodles soften even more.

5. Stir everything before serving. Serve with lemon wedges and squeeze juice onto noodles before eating.