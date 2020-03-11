Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Join Contact 6’s Jenna Sachs for a Facebook Live Q&A on coronavirus Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

Posted 7:00 pm, March 11, 2020, by , Updated at 07:15PM, March 11, 2020

MILWAUKEE — We know you have lots of questions about coronavirus — and we want to help you get answers.

Join Contact 6’s Jenna Sachs for a Facebook Live event at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. She has gathered a panel of experts that will be ready to discuss this pandemic — on the FOX6 News Milwaukee Facebook page. We will also embed that feed right here on FOX6Now.com.

Set a reminder — and join us at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

