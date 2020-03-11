× Leinenkugel’s releasing ‘Spritzen’ seltzer beer, available now

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Leinenkugel’s is entering new territory, releasing its first beer with a splash of seltzer — Spritzen.

The brewery, the seventh-oldest in the U.S., has brewed German-inspired beers for over 150 years. So, the Sprtizen name comes from the German word for “splash.”

The new beer has a splash of flavored seltzer, offering the crisp taste of beer with a hint of fruit-flavored seltzer. The drink has 93 calories per 12-ounce serving — less than the leading hard seltzers — and 2.2 grams of carbs with zero sugars.

Spritzen contains no artificial ingredients and is 4.2% ABV. The beverage is available in stores nationwide and comes in three flavors: grapefruit, raspberry lemon and pineapple strawberry.