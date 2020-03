MILWAUKEE — A 61-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning, March 11 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee.

It began around 2:40 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near Atkinson and Teutonia.

The driver failed to stop — and crashed after traveling a block-and-a-half.

The man was arrested for fleeing and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.