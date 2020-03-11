× MCTS taking added steps to clean buses in response to coronavirus outbreak

MILWAUKEE — Although the COVID-19 coronavirus has not become widespread in Milwaukee County, the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has ramped-up its disinfection process for all buses.

MCTS has added an extra daily disinfection process for the entire fleet — in addition to the standard, regular cleaning of vehicles. Disinfectants used are also all EPA-approved and CDC-recommended for use against the virus.

In a statement, the system said:

“We did this out of an abundance of caution for public safety. We are in constant contact with local health officials and are prepared to take further action, as needed, to protect our employees and the public.”

To prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, such as COVID019, the CDC recommends:

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid close contact with sick people

Cover coughs and/or sneezes

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Stay home when you are sick

If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer.